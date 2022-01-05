TROY BURNS FAMILY WELCOMES MARK LANE AS NEW BARITONE/GUITARIST

Bryson City, NC – The Troy Burns Family is thrilled to announce the addition of Mark Lane as

their new baritone singer and guitarist. Mark grew up in the church his grandfather started and he is no stranger to ministry. His mother was the church pianist, so it was no surprise that the baby she was carrying while she played for worship services was born to sing praises to the Lord.

Mark shared, “I had auditioned for a secular talent scout who wanted me to play for a record

label in Los Angeles, but in my heart, I knew my family would never agree with the lifestyle that comes along with secular music. I was told I would never make enough money singing gospel

music, so I had to make a choice. When I declined the offer, I felt the door to becoming a career musician had closed and turned my attention toward church music ministry. God’s plans were

much bigger than I could have dreamed. It was when I surrendered to His plan for my life that

God blessed me with my beautiful wife, Holly, my daughter, Ava and allowed me to record a

solo project with songs I had written. The Troy Burns Family found a video of me singing one of those songs and reached out to me to see if I had ever considered a full-time career in music.

After praying about it and seeking wise counsel, Holly and I both agreed that this was exactly

what God was leading me to do. I’m so excited for the future of not just singing and writing

songs but doing it for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in ministry with the Troy Burns Family.”

2017 Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame Inductee Troy Burns stated, “Tammy

and I have been blessed to travel as the Troy Burns Family for nearly 11 years now, carrying the Gospel wherever the Lord leads us to. Ethan and Mark are a wonderful part of our ministry, and we are excited to see where the Lord takes us with new music and new opportunities in 2022.

Their newest EP, He Has Overcome, was recorded at Chapel Valley and is available on Apple

Music, Spotify, and other streaming sources. Their new single, “Set the Sails” is already

climbing the gospel music charts! Visit the Troy Burns Family online to learn more about this

legendary southern gospel quartet and view their tour schedule at www.troyburnsfamily.com.