Two New Christmas Singles Available Today from StowTown Records

Nashville, TN – Christmas: a celebration of the birth of our Savior. Songwriters and musicians have blessed us with so many songs about the Christ Child. Today, two StowTown artists have released two more amazing Christmas songs. The Kramers released “All You Are,” and The Steeles released “Christmas More Than Ever” on all digital music platforms. Both songs have already received strong radio airplay, and these artists are excited to give fans the opportunity to add the singles to their personal playlists for the Christmas season.

“All You Are,” written by Allie LaPointe, Nick Robertson and Tony Wood, will be part of The Kramers’ 2022 album release, Christmas. Maria Kramer Wolfe’s angelic vocals are complemented by choir and orchestra for this worship anthem that proclaims that the love, peace, hope and joy we need is all found in Jesus. The tender treatment of this song makes this a remarkable addition to any Christmas playlist.

Written by Jeff Steele, Brad Steele and John Mathis, Jr., “Christmas More Than Ever” is a timely Christmas song from The Steeles. The lyrics take us away from the chaos of current events and back to what is familiar: being fireside with friends and family, Christmas trees and lights, the manger – and most of all, the baby. This year, we need “Christmas More Than Ever.”

Both songs are distributed digitally by Provident/Sony and are available wherever you listen to music. Download and stream “All You Are” HERE. Download and stream “Christmas More Than Ever” HERE.