Update On Robb Tripp

Robb Tripp Recovery update:

We are 10 days into the biggest trial of our lives. God is good, all the time.

Robb had Two (2) good doctors reports today. PTL! We have had no setbacks. However, It can become frustrating because the progress seems slow. But I must pause and be thankful for every increment of progress we are making. We are definitely making good progress.

Thank you for all the texts & inboxes. So loving all the photos. Some of the most powerful men of God check in with me often. We are so grateful. Many prayer meetings are happening on our behalf. It is very humbling and we are so grateful. We can feel the prayers of the Saints.

Today I rejoice my husband is alive. I rejoice because I can draw from The Well of salvation. I rejoice because God almighty is my Father.

As the clock drags on and progress can seem slow. This is when I get to practice “thinking on these things”.

I choose to believe and receive the report of The Lord. I refuse to give up or back down. I refuse to somehow apologize for being a person who believes the Gospel my husband and I, have preached. This is the same Faith I was raised on, this is the same Faith We have taught our children. This is The Faith that brings The Victory.

“For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith.” I John 5:4

I will not say it is easy or fun. I can’t say I have not cried some tears. But I can say I believe God’s Word and I trust His Faithfulness.

Robb Tripp will recover All. Robb Tripp will be satisfied with long Life. Robb & Shanda Tripp will remind the weak American church… there are still some things worth fighting for…. Such as, Life, Restoration and Healing.

Thank you to everyone who is praying for us! Please keep pressing….