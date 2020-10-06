Urgent Prayer Request For Jared Stuffle

Urgent Prayer Request For Jared StuffleWritten by scoopsnews on October 6, 2020 – 2:59 pm -
From (The Perrys)
Urgent prayer requests for Jared Stuffle!
Lindsey is on the way to the ER for the second time in the last 24 hours with Jared. Last night he was running a fever. They gave him antibiotics and sent him home. This evening he has started throwing up. His DR said to get him to ER ASAP!
Will update as soon as we know something!!
