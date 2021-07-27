Urgent Prayer Request From The Dunaways

From The Dunaways

SPECIAL REQUEST & PRAYER MEETING

Our precious friend, Tammy Rushing Dunaway, has been battling severe migraines since the beginning of the year. They have become so severe that she isn’t able to live life in a normal manner. I have seen first-hand how this sickness has crippled her.

I’m asking that everyone who sees this will stop what they are doing tonight at 7:00 PM (CST) and intercede in prayer for Sis. Tammy! The Bible says where 2 or 3 are gathered in His Name, He would be in the midst!!

She has been praying, fasting, and interceding for a miracle for a long time, and I believe healing is coming TONIGHT!!

If The Dunaway’s ministry has ever been a blessing to you, I pray that you will stop what you’re doing at 7pm tonight and lift Sis. Dunaway up in prayer and expect God to heal her completely!!