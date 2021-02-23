“Veteran’s Night” to Kick Off Southern Gospel Weekend
Oxford, AL 2/23/2021 – Calling all Active and Veteran members of the United States Military! Southern Gospel Weekend welcomes you and a loved one to join us for Veterans Night, March 18th, 2021. You will be our VIP guests and enjoy preferred seating for a night in your honor. The evening begins at 5:00pm at the Oxford Civic Center, but be sure to come early.
Southern Gospel Weekend is an event you won’t want to miss. Over 25 great artists will be performing from March 18th through 20th, with evening concerts beginning at 5:00 pm every night. The 2020 Diamond awards will be presented at 8:00 PM on Friday evening. Friday and Saturday, there will be daytime showcases at 9:00am. General admission is free and VIP seating is $25 total for all 3 days. Members of the Military are free on Thursday night. Call Vonda Armstrong at 256-310-7892 for tickets. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and we will practice social distancing.
Host Hotel is The Courtyard Mariott- 256-831-7995