“Veteran’s Night” to Kick Off Southern Gospel Weekend

Oxford, AL 2/23/2021 – Calling all Active and Veteran members of the United States Military! Southern Gospel Weekend welcomes you and a loved one to join us for Veterans Night, March 18th, 2021. You will be our VIP guests and enjoy preferred seating for a night in your honor. The evening begins at 5:00pm at the Oxford Civic Center, but be sure to come early.

Following the Veteran’s Reception at 5:00 PM on March 18th, The doors will open to the public at 5:30 PM. The evening concert will begin with a Veteran’s Program headed up by board member, Donnie Williamson. After the Veteran’s Program, the Thursday evening concert will include:

The Williamsons, Hope’s Journey, Master Peace Quartet , Sara Hambrick , The Epps Family, Hazel Sain, Tonja Rose, Journeys, Matchless Grace, Jessica Horton, and the featured group is NEW GROUND, from Scottsborro, Alabama.

Following the evening concert, Midnight Prayer will be held at Hubbards off Main In Oxford, Alabama. A special menu will be offered to guests that want to dine.

Southern Gospel Weekend is an event you won’t want to miss. Over 25 great artists will be performing from March 18th through 20th, with evening concerts beginning at 5:00 pm every night. The 2020 Diamond awards will be presented at 8:00 PM on Friday evening. Friday and Saturday, there will be daytime showcases at 9:00am. General admission is free and VIP seating is $25 total for all 3 days. Members of the Military are free on Thursday night. Call Vonda Armstrong at 256-310-7892 for tickets. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and we will practice social distancing. Host Hotel is The Courtyard Mariott- 256-831-7995 We are proud of our Military and wish to extend our appreciation to you. Please join us on Thursday, March 18th at the Oxford Civic Center, 401 Mc Cullars Ln, Oxford, Alabama.

