It’s Way Back Wednesday and we are going way back to 1981.

The Mississippi-based Christianairs were renamed Gold City in Dahlonega, Georgia at midnight on New Year’s Eve, 1980, with bass Dallas Gilliland, tenor Bob Oliver, lead singer Jerry Ritchie, and baritone Ken Trussell. The group’s owner was initially Floyd Beck, who sold the quartet to Tim Riley, Ivan Parker, Brian Free, and Garry Jones. Bass Tim Riley would replace Gilliland as the permanent bass singer in July of that same year. The group appeared on the main stage of the National Quartet Convention in October 1981. Pianist Garry Jones joined the group one month prior to the convention. (Wikipedia)

