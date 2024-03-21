March 23, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

We are happy to introduce Bill Gaither’s enLighten

SGN Scoops Staff01 mins

From Gaither Music – We are happy to Bill Gaither’s enLighten – a newly-branded channel on SiriusXM! Enjoy inspirational Gospel music, stories and reflections from Bill & Gloria Gaither and Gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, Mark Lowry, and more! Tune in to channel 65 or listen anytime on the new SiriusXM app here: https://sxm.app.link/BillGaitherEnlightenChannel

Related News