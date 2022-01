From Josh Shirah

Help Talitha Shirah and me welcome our baby boy, Beckett Austin Shirah! He made his appearance January 12th at 5:02pm. He’s 7lb 5oz and 19in long. We’d like to thank all of our family and friends for their prayers and well wishes. Mommy and baby are both doing well!

Congrats From All Of Us At SGN Scoops