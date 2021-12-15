Zac Barham joins Isaiah 61 as new Bass vocalist
Isaiah 61 is excited to announce the addition of new bass vocalist Zac Barham to our ministry. Zac comes to us from Summerfield, NC. He and his lovely wife Bethany now reside in Jesup, Ga. Zac is no stranger to gospel music. He has been a part of multiple number one songs along with being voted into the top ten bass vocalists of the 2021 Singing News fan awards. We are looking forward to what God has in store for our ministry.” I am so excited to be a part of a Christian family on and off the stage…. the real deal…. nothing more I can say but I love each member and their families,” says Zac. For more information about Zac and the ministry of Isaiah 61 please check out our website www.isaiah61ministries.online or check us out on facebook at Isaiah 61 ministries