2018 Diamond Award Top Five Nominees Announced!

Written by Staff on June 4, 2018 – 9:25 am -

Pigeon Forge, TN – Coastal Media and SGNScoops are pleased to present the 2018 Diamond Award Top Five Nominees! Vote The Diamond Awards began in January with fans nominating their favorite artists Vote HERE

Fans are asked to click on the box below to vote from this top five list for their favorite in each area. Voting ends for the Top Five in September 2018. The 2018 Diamond Awards will be presented in a gala ceremony on October 30, 2018, at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention brings national and regional Gospel music to Pigeon Forge from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1. Be sure to reserve your tickets at www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com and your space at the Convention headquarters, the Ramada Inn. Rooms are filling up fast so book your place today. For reservations call Rob Patz at 360.933.0741.

Don’t forget to order your Creekside VIP pass today! There are a limited number of VIP bracelets available, for more information contact Patz today.

Find out more about the 2018 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention on Facebook .

More information on Creekside Gospel Music Convention can be found on their website or on their Facebook page, or contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related