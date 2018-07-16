Benefit Concert Planned for Marcia Henry 

Written by Staff on July 16, 2018 – 11:05 am -

North Augusta, SC (July 16, 2018) – Organizers of the benefit for Marcia Henry have released the lineup for the event scheduled for August 10, 2018 at Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC.

The concert will feature popular Southern Gospel music groups including Jeff and Sheri Easter, Bowling Family, Bowling Sisters, and Poet Voices.

Also appearing to emcee and perform during the evening is Ronny Hinson of The Original Hinsons.

These artists are joining together to show their love for Marcia Henry, a beloved songwriter who is facing medical issues.

April Swartout, chairman of the event, made the announcement today. “Marcia is well loved. A group of gals decided that we wanted to give back to a beautiful woman who has given the world some of the greatest words ever penned,” stated Swartout. “This is a lineup that will be the best Gospel music has to offer. These artists and volunteers are giving sacrificially to honor our precious friend.” Swartout added.

The concert will be held at Victory Baptist Church located at 620 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC, 29841, beginning at 7:00 PM.

Admission to the concert is free. An offering of love will be taken during the program and presented to Henry to defray mounting medical costs.

The hash tag #WarriorInMyWeakness has been designated to identify efforts to assist Henry.

