April 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

It’s April and we invite you to celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all of us at SGNScoops Magazine. We are thrilled to have comedian Chonda Pierce as our cover story this month and we know you will enjoy this feature by Craig Harris.

We are positive you will also enjoy reading about The Sheltons, Layke Jones of The Jim Brady Trio, Maria Kramer Wolfe of The Kramers, Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call, and Christian Country artists, American Pride.

There are also special features for this season of passion and rejoicing. Justin Gilmore asks many of our favorite artists about their thoughts on the cross and the resurrection. Selena Day, Nathan Kistler and David Staton will also challenge you this month.

