Available Now on Digital & Streaming Platforms – Willie Wynn & Friends

Originally released nearly a decade ago, Willie Wynn & Friends is available on all digital and streaming platforms for the first time today. Featuring guest appearances from artists such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Bill Gaither, and Ben Speer, among others, this project is a treasure that will live on for years to come.

There is not a person in Gospel Music history with more friends than Willie Wynn. After great success with the Oak Ridge Boys, The Statesmen, The Tennesseans, Sweetwater, and other musical opportunitites, Willie left the music business and moved to Miami, where his business interests were quite successful. He said he never expected to do much singing, and that he was confident that he would never lay under a tour bus again. Willie may have been finished with music, but it was not ready to let him go. In 2011, Willie was inducted into the SGMA Hall of Fame at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. A great number of his singing friends got together that evening for a celebration of this milestone, gathering around the piano, singing the songs they sang with Willie through the years. For hours, the music continued as more friends and peers stopped by to congratulate Willie on his induction. And there, the idea for this recording as born. It is a pure joy to hear Willie revisit popular songs from his award-winning days with the Oak Ridge Boys, and adding background vocals by The Oaks, former Tennesseans, and former Sweetwater members, as well as guest vocals of friends like Ben Speer, Bill Gaither & Gene McDonald, is sweet icing on the cake.

Find Willie Wynn & Friends now on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and all digital and streaming outlets. To order a physical copy of the CD, visit mainstreetme.com.

