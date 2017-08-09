Brian Free and Assurance to Perform on Tuesday Night at Creekside 2017

Written by scoopsnews on August 9, 2017 – 6:44 pm -

Pigeon Forge, TN – Creekside Gospel Music Convention is pleased to welcome Brian Free and Assurance to the Diamond Awards event scheduled for Tues. Oct 31 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 2017 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and Ramada Inn.

Rob Patz of Coastal Media, owner of Creekside says, “I am thrilled that Brian free and Assurance is going to join us in Pigeon Forge. This trio has really made its mark in Gospel music and they have made an exciting line-up even better!”

For ticket and lodging information, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com or 360-933- 0741. For more information visit http://www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com/

