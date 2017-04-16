Change For Linage Of David

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 16, 2017 – 10:27 pm -

The Bible says there is a season for everything in life (Eccl. 3:1-8) and change is one of those life events.

Chapel Valley recording artist Lineage of David is going through their season of change now. Longtime member Dave Doolittle is transitioning from road life back to home to be with his family following the home going of his father.

Dave issued this statement “I have enjoyed my time with LOD. I’ve made some great friends, met some awesome people and have had awesome experiences! After much prayer, I feel that my season with LOD has come to an end and it is time for me to move on”.

“Lineage of David wishes to thank Dave for the vital role he has contributed over the last three years to this ministry. We pray that God continues to use him and bless him in all his future endeavors”.

The group is honored to introduce the newest member to Lineage of David. Terrill White will be joining LOD effective immediately.

Terrill and his wife Christie have two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Alyssa. They live in Muskogee, OK and are members of the Muskogee First Assembly of God.

