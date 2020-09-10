Congratulations to The Top 5 “PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Top 5 “PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 5:58 pm -
PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) – honors a disc jockey/radio or television host
Dan Bell- WJBZ
Vonda Armstrong-WPIL
Paula Probus- WJCR
Dave Taylor- KWFC
Richard Hyssong- Joy For The Journey
Here is your LINK to Vote!
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
