Congratulations to The Top 5 “PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) 2020 Diamond Awards

PAUL HEIL AWARD (Broadcasting) – honors a disc jockey/radio or television host

Top 5

Dan Bell- WJBZ

Vonda Armstrong-WPIL

Paula Probus- WJCR

Dave Taylor- KWFC

Richard Hyssong- Joy For The Journey

Vote HERE For Your Favorites!

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

