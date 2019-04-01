Creekside, Where Family & Faith Come Together

Written by scoopsnews on April 1, 2019 – 8:42 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a convention like no other. The folks pictured above are the core of making this event possible.

They came, they participated, and they got the t-shirt to prove it!

Here’s what a few folks are saying about Creekside 2019:

Ricky Carden, Down East Boys said “I am excited to be a part of Creekside 2019.” “I have watched this event grow over the past few years and am honored to be included in the great list of artists!”

Richard Hyssong , Hyssong notes, “We are looking forward to returning to Creekside 2019. Our family will be singing our radio hits along with playing our brass instruments. We look forward to seeing old friends and meeting many new ones as well.”

And finally, Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention adds, as I was writing this, I begin to think of what all went into the planning process of the first year of Creekside; how unprepared I really was and how awesome God was to step in and bring people of value from day one who would help with everything from seating the people to arranging the midnight prayer time.

So today, I want to share with you my heart. I want to tell you a little bit about what I hope you experience this year when you come and visit us for Creekside 2019.

I want you to experience the friendships that are cultivated during this time. You’re going to get the opportunity to meet new artists and new fans; people that you may never have heard of before. My prayer is that the time you leave this week they will be like old friends.

I hope you enjoy the experience of listening to new music and hearing new speakers. I hope above all that during the time we’re together for four and a half days, that we point you in the direction of Christ. We can spend an entire year planning an event, but that event will fall short if we don’t point you to Christ and a personal relationship with him.



During the next few weeks, you will see items on social media about everything that we are doing as we prepare. In my head, I began counting down the days several months ago. I’m ready to see what God has in store. I believe there is going to be a move of God and I hope to see you there!

Creekside 2019 will be held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Oct. 27 – 31. The event features the 2019 Diamond Awards, daily showcases and evening concerts, Christian Country at The Creek, and Midnight Prayer. For more information on lodging, VIP tickets, and convention details, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com, or at 360-933-0741. For news and event updates, click on the Creekside Facebook page.

Buy Your VIP Tickets HERE





Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related