Dominion Agency Reaches Exclusive Scheduling Agreement With The Guardians

WAYNESVILLE, NC (November 21, 2017) – The Dominion Agency is thrilled to announce they have reached an exclusive scheduling agreement with The Guardians, adding the trio to their premiere roster of artists.

Dean Hickman notes, “The Guardians are extremely pleased to be working with the Dominion Agency. Michael Davis, CEO and owner of the Dominion Agency has the upmost respect throughout our industry and has proven attributes of honesty, integrity and trust. Thank you, Michael, for believing in The Guardians.”

The Guardians have claimed their place as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios with recent hits like “Somebody Prays,” “Shoutin’ Sounds,” “Let the Healing Begin” and others. The all-male trio is part of the prestigious Stow Town Records and received a 2017 Dove award nomination for their album, “Lift Him Up,” produced by Wayne Haun. While new ministry heights are being reached by The Guardians, one constant remains, to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song.

Michael Davis notes, “I am excited to be given the privilege of exclusively representing The Guardians. Dean Hickman, John Daren Rowsey and Neil Uhrig are extraordinary men who love the Lord and honor Him with their talents. These men are fully dedicated to sharing music with a ministry message. I am happy to welcome The Guardians to our stellar talent roster.”

The agency is proud to represent The Hoppers, LeFevre Quartet, Down East Boys, Soul’d Out, Southern Raised, The Taylors, The Littles and more. Presenting Gospel Music artists who excel in both music and ministry is the number one priority of the Dominion Agency.

To schedule an appearance with The Guardians, contact Michael Davis at 828-454-5900 or by email at DominionAgency@mddavis.com.

To learn more about The Guardians, visit theguardiansmusic.com.

To learn more about the entire Dominion Agency roster of fine artists, visit DominionAgency.com

