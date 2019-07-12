Dr. Jerry Goff, 1935-2019

Written by Staff on July 12, 2019 – 2:56 pm -

SGNScoops is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Jerry Goff.

Dr. Charles Jerry Goff, born May 1st, 1935, was a noted preacher, teacher, singer, songwriter, and trumpet player. He was married to Jan Buckner-Goff, who previously sang with Wendy Bagwell and the Sunlighters.

Known as “Mr. Gospel Trumpet,” Dr. Goff formed the popular group Jerry and the Singing Goffs in 1971. In his career, he also performed with the LeFevres and The Thrasher Brothers.

Dr. Goff was in great demand as an evangelist during the 80s and 90s, and also participated in many Singing At Sea cruises. He was inducted into the SGMA Hall of Fame in 2002.

In recent years, he and his wife Jan were the distinguished hosts of the Diamond Awards, and he was a speaker during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention. Coastal Media, SGNScoops Magazine, and all involved with the Diamond Awards and Creekside Gospel Music Convention will deeply miss this gentleman of gospel music.

