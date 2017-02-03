DR. OZ PUTS POWER OF FAITH FRONT AND CENTER WITH ‘FAITHFUL FRIDAYS’

Written by Staff on February 3, 2017 – 12:04 pm -

Featuring Hollywood Producer & Preacher DeVon Franklin Fridays in February on The Dr. Oz Show

Emmy® Award-Winning Show Will Focus on Intersection of Faith and Medicine

Faithful Fridays

Each Friday in February a new, first-of-its-kind segment on The Dr. Oz Show takes an intimate look at the intersection of faith and medicine. To explore body and soul, Dr. Oz is joined by author, speaker and preacher DeVon Franklin, whom Oprah Winfrey calls “a bonafide dynamo . . . a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times.”

Faithful Fridays Sneak Peak

Dr. Oz and DeVon Franklin will be joined by top faith leaders—Hispanic leader Samuel Rodriguez, New York Times best-selling author and star of War Room Priscilla Shirer, and Hillsong New York Pastor Carl Lentz—who add their voices to the natural link between spirituality and well-being:

Week 1—Feb. 3

Blessed 30 Challenge—30 Days of Healthy, Blessed Living

Dr. Oz, DeVon Franklin and their panel of faith leaders—Carl Lentz, Samuel Rodriguez and Priscilla Shirer—issue the challenge to viewers to go from stressed to blessed in 30 days.

Week 2—Feb. 10

Miraculous Medical Recoveries Only God Can Explain

Joining Dr. Oz is Hillsong NYC’s Carl Lentz and Dr. Harly Rotbart, nationally renowned pediatrician, physician-scientist, parenting expert, speaker and educator and author of The Miracles Project.

Week 3—Feb. 17

Keeping the Faith Through Times of Loss

Kathie Lee Gifford recounts how faith helped her grieve losing her husband, noted professional football player and broadcaster Frank Gifford.

Week 4—Feb. 24

How to Tap into Your Faith for the Relationship, Career and Life You’ve Wanted

Dr. Oz, DeVon Franklin and their panel of faith leaders introduce The Dr. Oz Show to how faith can improve every area of your life and then conduct live interventions with people struggling with their faith.

FROM DR. OZ:

“Faith and spirituality don’t live in a Sunday-sized compartment, or even weeklong just within the walls of a church building. Faith threads through every aspect of what makes life better.”

From serving as the health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dr. Oz vaulted to international acclaim with The Dr. Oz Show. Seen around the world by millions daily, Dr. Oz helps viewers balance life physically, mentally and spiritually. Still performing 100 cardiac surgeries each year, Dr. Oz is a professor of surgery at Columbia University and directs the Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

ABOUT DEVON FRANKLIN:

The man Oprah Winfrey calls “a bonafide dynamo . . a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times” is an award-winning Hollywood producer, best-selling author, renowned preacher and motivational speaker–a growing force in media. His commitment to uplift the masses through entertainment has made DeVon a leading spokesperson on faith, spiritual wellness and personal development. Beliefnet named him one of the “Most Influential Christians Under 40.” DeVon produced the hit film Miracles From Heaven, wrote the No. 2 New York Times best-selling self-help book, The Wait, with his wife, actress Meagan Good, and is producing the upcoming animated film, The Star.

To learn more, click on the website here.

About The Dr. Oz Show

The eight-time Daytime Emmy Award®-winning syndicated daily series The Dr. Oz Show is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, accredited health expert, best-selling author and world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon. The Dr. Oz Show is an informative hour that offers audiences the opportunity to learn about a wide range of health and wellness topics. Tackling the balance of mind, body and spirit, Dr. Oz calls on specialists from a variety of disciplines for expert advice on how viewers can be their best selves.

Dr. Oz served as health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show since 2004, sharing advice with viewers to help them live their best life from the inside out. Dr. Oz has co-authored six New York Times best-sellers including YOU: The Owner’s Manual as well as the award winning Healing from the Heart. Dr. Oz launched his magazine The Good Life with Hearst Corporation in spring 2014 and has a regular column in O The Oprah Magazine.

Dr. Oz is a professor of surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital and performs 100 heart operations annually. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complementary medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters and medical books and has received several patents.

Cleared in more than 99 percent of the country, The Dr. Oz Show is produced by Harpo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The Dr. Oz Show is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.

