Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Deliver Clear Skies

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 27, 2018 – 10:02 am -

Nashville, TN – Grammy® nominated and multi-award winning group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are delivering a stellar forecast of exceptional music with the release of their brand new project today.

Clear Skies, the first recording of new material in almost three years from the lauded group, is available now – in stores and via digital outlets.

The new release is especially meaningful right now, as just a few weeks ago, Tara Younce – sister of Ernie’s wife, Lisa – passed away from cancer. In the midst of preparing for one of the beloved group’s most hopeful releases, Ernie and his family were dealing with a very private pain. As they were starting to promote the new release, Ernie took time off to reflect and grieve with his family. In his first interview since Tara’s passing, Ernie opens up to Faithwire’s Billy Hallowell in an interview published today. Click here to read the article.

The highly-anticipated release, on Haase’s own StowTown Records/Provident Distribution, features inspirational and encouraging themes set to out-of-the-box musical moments and masterful production. This release delivers a cornucopia of musical styles and themes from the modern “My Hallelujah” to the 1975 Imperials classic arrangement of “Give Them All To Jesus” to the fresh and appealing “Sailing With Jesus.”

This recording is already resonating with listeners and exceeding expectations – the first single, “Give Me Jesus,” hit #2 on the national radio charts while the concept video has exceeded half a million views across social media. The second single, “Clear Skies,” has just been released to radio and is being well-received.

Clear Skies is avaiable at your local Christian retailer, iTunes, Amazon and wherever you find your favorite music – and always at www.ErnieHaase.com

