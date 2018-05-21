Exodus Announces The Departure Of Cole WatsonWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on May 21, 2018 – 9:05 am -
The mixed group Exodus from Gadsden, Al announce the Departure of Cole Watson.
Cole will be filling a position with The Troy Burns Family. We love Cole and pray for him as he enters this new position.
Exodus will be auditioning to fill the lead position starting immediately.
You can contact Exodus at Exodus – Southern Gospel
Or call Susan at 256 312 5639
Mary Scott Hannah Lanora Brady
Tags: Exodus, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Exodus Announces The Departure Of Cole Watson
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.