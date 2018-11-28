Familiar Faces Launch Redemption’s Promise

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 28, 2018 – 8:36 am -

Morristown, TN — What happens when you combine a collective sixty-plus years of Southern Gospel experience with groups such as The Chuckwagon Gang, The Florida Boys, The Blackwoods, The Old Paths, The Proclaimers, Won By One, and others? The answer is Redemption’s Promise. Redemption’s Promise is based out of Morristown, Tennessee and feature the vocal talents of Chuck Pettyjohn on Tenor, Shannon Yates on Lead, David Emery on Baritone, and Paul Hyde on Bass. The group is currently in the studio working on not one, but two projects. Now is the time to schedule Redemption’s Promise for your church or event in 2019. An evening with Redemption’s Promise will include some familiar songs of the past, current charting songs, fresh a ccapella arrangements, personal testimonies, and words of praise to our Father. Great things are in store for Redemption’s Promise. Learn more about us at www.rdemptionspromise.org

