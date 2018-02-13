Full Time Position Open

Full Time Position OpenWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 13, 2018 – 8:54 am -
Attention singers…. if you are looking for a full time position inbox me. Soprano/tenor Playing Piano is a plus!! Our boy Bryce Lee has been in school pursuing a career in real estate. He feels that it is time to move forward with that. Though we hate to Loose him, we wish him the very best!!!
