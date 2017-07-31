The Hoppers On Gospel Music Today

The Hoppers are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of July 30. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Sacred Call, and Jean reviews a new recording by Lauren Talley. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of The Down East Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Mabank, TX, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Chandlers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN..