Jason Cox Celebrates Unprecedented Run of Songwriting Success in Southern Gospel Music

Written by Staff on March 17, 2020

Writer Wrote or Co-Wrote Six of the Last Twelve #1 Songs

NASHVILLE, TN (MARCH 12, 2020) — Daywind Music Publishing’s Jason Cox has accomplished an unprecedented feat. Cox has written or co-written half of the Singing News #1 songs from the last year, including the popular hit from Legacy Five titled “What Kind Of Man,” as well as Joseph Habedank’s first #1 as a solo artist titled “Shame On Me.”

“I am so honored to have been a part of Joseph Habedank’s first #1 song as a solo artist and part of the great works of Legacy Five, Triumphant Quartet, the Kingsmen, Old Paths, and the Kingdom Heirs,” says Cox. “I’m grateful to be a part of the Daywind family as well as the ministries of so many talented artists.”

The following are the #1 songs that Jason Cox has co-written in the last twelve months.

July 2019 – “Even Me” (written by Jason Cox, Jeff Bumgardner, and Kenna West) performed by Triumphant Quartet

October 2019 – “Victory Shout” (written by Jason Cox and Kenna West) performed by The Kingsmen

November 2019 – “Shame On Me” (written by Jason Cox, Michael Boggs, and Joseph Habedank) performed by Joseph Habedank

January 2020 – “What Kind Of Man” (written by Jason Cox, Sue C. Smith, and Kenna West) performed by Legacy Five

March 2020 – “Come Sunday Morning” (written by Jason Cox and Kenna West) performed by The Old Paths

April 2020 – “Come To The Well” (written by Jason Cox, Devin McGlamery, and Kenna West) performed by The Kingdom Heirs

“Jason Cox is an exceptional songwriter who consistently and carefully invests his talent and craftsmanship into each song he has a hand in creating,” says Rick Shelton, vice president of music publishing at Daywind Music Group. “We are grateful that Jason is part of our family and I am so very proud of him. The recognition he is receiving for this string of #1 songs is well deserved.”

Cox has been an exclusive staff songwriter with Daywind Publishing since 2012, winning the Singing News Song of the Year Fan Award in 2019 for “Even Me” performed by Triumphant Quartet as well as the Country Recorded Song of the Year at the 2016 GMA Dove Awards for “Small Town Someone” performed by Jeff and Sheri Easter. Jason is an integral member of the Daywind Music Publishing staff of songwriters and serves as the worship leader at Nashville First Baptist Church, the youth worship leader at Brentwood Baptist Church, and owner at The Cox Team, an affiliate brokerage of RE/MAX Fine Homes.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of writers including Lee Black, Jason Clark, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Adam Crabb, Gerald Crabb, Jason Crabb, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Karen Peck Gooch, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Hunter Leath, Tim Lovelace, Devin McGlamery, Jacob Mills, Levi Mills, Rob Mills, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue C. Smith, Aaron Wilburn, Diane Wilkinson and Nathan Woodard. Daywind Music Publishing is a subsidiary of Daywind Music Group, one of the premier labels in Christian music.

