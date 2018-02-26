JASON CRABB JOINS TRACE ADKINS FOR ‘JAMMIN’ TO BEAT THE BLUES’ TO BENEFIT MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—In recent years, country icon Trace Adkins has made it his mission through his music to give back to those who need it most. The singer/songwriter was a spokesperson for both the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross and has participated in 12 USO Tours for our service men and women. On March 21 at the historic Ryman Auditorium, Adkins will be teaming up with a handful of musical friends to benefit Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

“Jammin’ to Beat the Blues” with Trace Adkins & Friends will feature an exciting lineup of some of today’s best artists. The first artist announced for this special evening is one of the most celebrated vocalists in Christian music, Jason Crabb. The GRAMMY Award winner and recipient of 21 GMA Dove Awards has performed on some of the most prestigious stages across the world and is known for his powerful, emotive voice.