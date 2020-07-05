Jeff and Sheri Easter in Savannah, Tennessee

Written by scoopsnews on July 5, 2020 – 10:14 am -

For Jeff and Sheri Easter, gospel music is genetically programmed into their DNA. As members of acclaimed musical families—Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family—they grew up surrounded by the sound of people praising God through their musical gifts.

In August of 1984, both were at the Albert E. Brumley Sundown to Sunup Gospel Singing in Arkansas. Jeff, who was playing bass for the Singing Americans at the time, took the opportunity to reintroduce himself to Sheri’s mother Polly; they had met on a previous occasion. Polly introduced Jeff to Sheri and the two were married ten months later.

They traveled and performed as part of The Lewis Family for several years. But in 1988 they decided it was time to strike out on their own, and they haven’t looked back since. Also joining Jeff & Sheri on the road now is their daughter, Morgan and Son-in-law, Landon Smith, and cousin, Jarred .

Last night, the Easter’s stopped by People’s Tabernacle in Savannah, Tennessee where Josh and Ashley Franks serve as Pastor and music ministers. They sang a mixture of their hit songs and some new ones. It was a wonderful night!

Here are a few photos from the Independence Day Celebration.

For More information on Jeff and Sheri Easter: HERE

Check out upcoming concerts and events at People’s Tabernacle: HERE

