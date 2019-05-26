Jenna Faith: On an amazing journey

Written by Staff on May 26, 2019 – 11:15 am -

Jenna Faith is a strong, grounded sixteen-year-old. “I know without a doubt, this is where I am supposed to be,” she says. “God has shown me confirmation after confirmation. And this definitely is not something that a 16-year-old from Floresville, Texas could have done on her own strength!”

In October, 2017, Jenna Faith participated in the Inspirational Country Music Association talent search, travelling to California to the final try outs. She wasn’t a newcomer to the the competition stage.

“I have auditioned for America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and American Idol,” says the raven-haired vocalist. “Every one was a learning experience but I left with complete peace. If I wasn’t chosen for a call back, it wasn’t from God. It didn’t affect me negatively. Then I heard about ICMA talent search and here I am on this amazing journey God has me on.”

Jenna Faith was not only chosen for a call-back, she went on to win first place, securing a prize package which included the recording and release of an original song. This led to her first single and charting song, “Shine On,” written by Corey Lee Barker and Ken Beam.

“It was the first song of many that were pitched to me,” Jenna Faith recalls. “In my heart, I kept going back to it even when being advised to have my first radio release a more up-tempo song especially as a new artist. I shared with them that this was my song and I had to record it after what my community just went through. The Sutherland Springs Church Shooting had just happened the week before and that is part of my community. Our whole county consisting of many small towns was affected. A classmate and friend of mine was wounded and her mother lost.”

“Although this song has ministered to so many everywhere, Sutherland Springs was my inspiration to record it,” says the teen. “In God’s perfect timing, I was able to share it with them 10 months later. I was asked why I waited so long to share it with them. I told them two reasons: First, I didn’t want the important message of the song to be lost in the haze of the grieving; and secondly, I didn’t ever want someone to think I used this tragedy for publicity.”

The message of the song continues. “‘Shine On’ is in consideration for NRA commercials and for the movie they plan to do,” says Jenna Faith. “‘Shine On’ will always hold a special place in my heart because of the inspiration, the message and because it was my first radio release. And now to learn it is nominated in the top 10 Inspirational Country Song of the Year through ICMA has left me in awe.”

Jenna Faith’s career has also taken off in God’s perfect timing. Singing since the age of three, she sang all kinds of songs everywhere she could. Stephen Hill heard her, and suggested she attend the Ben Speer School of Music. She attended for six summers and has continued with professional coaching ever since.

This young vocalist’s second release is also climbing the charts. “‘No More Second Chances’ was my first co-write with Corey Lee Barker,” says this Big Catch Records artist. “‘No More Second Chances’ does not have a personal meaning behind it other than knowing the goodness of God and his never ending love. Being in music ministry, I have heard so many redemption stories that had struggles and failures along the way and God never said, ‘that’s it, you blew it this time.’”

“No More Second Chances” is number 24 this month on the SGNScoops’ Christian Country charts, slowly inching its way up.

This artist is open to singing the right song for the right moment. “I would sing some Christian Country cover songs; Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis songs. I just love Christian music of all genres but I did lean towards Southern Gospel and Country. I still do change my set lists to accommodate the congregation or audience,” says the teen.

Some artists use Christian music as a stepping stone to the supposed fame and fortune of secular music. “I don’t know if I will cross over to mainstream country,” says Jenna Faith. “I have to work with my record label to see the direction they will take me in. My heart is true to singing for the Lord, but not opposed to having a larger following that I can bring Jesus to once they become fans. I was once told by one of my mentors that us Christians have a tendency to sing (insular)… We sing the message of Jesus to each other instead of to the lost. We need those platforms to gain trust of fans and bring them the message. But we will see what God’s plan is…”

This young lady has known Jesus personally for a long time. “I was born into a Christian family. I always loved Jesus but when I was seven years old, I told my parents I wanted to get baptized and commit to Jesus.

“I also started my music ministry at age seven. I sang at other churches, nursing homes, hospitals, and funerals. I continued to grow my music ministry. I took a vow of purity and wear my purity ring publicly and boldly. I spend time sharing with youth groups and telling them how God has been present in my life. That is also a large part of why I stayed in public school. I found it to be more effective when other teens know I live the same struggles of peer pressure and interactions they do.”

This young songstress is in earnest about sharing her faith with her generation, fearless about following where the Lord leads. It’s not surprising that her favorite bible verse is Deuteronomy 31:6. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. For the Lord your God goes with you. He will never leave you…”

Jenna Faith says, “I was given a cross with this scripture that I keep in my room. I find great comfort to know God is always with me.” But she says that speaking the truths of God is not always the most effective way of reaching the hearts of your audience.



“The most important thing I can say is not with words but by actions…to live by example and acknowledging that my decisions are based on serving a real God,” says this young lady who is so full of potential. “I try to remember to say at the end of my concerts, speaking engagements and Facebook Lives….. ‘be kind to one another, but more importantly, be kind to yourself.’”

Read more about Jenna Faith HERE.

By Lorraine Walker

First published by SGNScoops magazine in March 2019.

Read the May SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE

Download SGNScoops Magazine On PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related