Kathie Lee Gifford’s The Little Giant Nominated For Children’s Music Album Of The Year At 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Nashville, TN—The Gospel Music Association recently announced that celebrated television and Broadway personality Kathie Lee Gifford’s inspiring musical version of the David & Goliath story entitled The Little Giant has been nominated for a Dove Award for Children’s Music Album of the Year.

The Little Giant is a dazzling combination of musical theatre and pop/rock sensibilities inspired by a trip that Kathie Lee took to Israel with her husband, legendary football player and sports commentator, Frank Gifford, before he passed away in 2015.

Kathie Lee recalls, “There in the valley where David defeated Goliath, Frank and I had a life transforming experience. We all had been taught that the miracle was that a young boy took down a giant. In those days, any shepherd was experienced in killing big animals that threatened the flock. Just as the Lord had prepared David for that one moment, we realized that God has already given each of us a stone to use. That’s the real miracle. The question then becomes ‘What is our stone and how will we use it?’”

When the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated lyricist returned to the States, she sat down with her platinum-selling co-writer, David Pomeranz, and composed the song, “What Is Your Stone?” They took the song to acclaimed Nashville music publisher/producer, Mark Cabaniss, who then shared the concept with New Haven Records president, Ken Harding, who encouraged them to build a whole project around the song.

Ken Harding comments, “We could not be more ecstatic over the final nomination of The Little Giant. This has been a wonderful journey with Kathie Lee, David and Mark and we are so happy they are receiving this well-deserved nomination for this awesome project.”

Pomeranz reflects, “Creating The Little Giant with Kathie Lee and Mark was a total joy! Our goal was–though comedy and songs—to bring alive the message of the David and Goliath story to a new generation so as to inspire them to experience their own spiritual magnificence. We hope we have accomplished this.”

Mark Cabaniss is also pleased; “I am deeply honored to share a Dove Award nomination with Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz for The Little Giant.The project means a lot to us because of its powerful message that we hope will impact as many lives as possible. My deepest thanks to members of the Gospel Music Association for this honor.”

Kathie Lee concludes, “David, Mark and I are humbled by this beautiful nomination for a Dove Award. The musical’s timeless message of God’s provision for all who are willing to serve Him seems especially important in our world today. Thank You.”

The 49th Annual Gospel Music Association Dove Awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 16, at Lipscomb University. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the show on Sunday, October 21. Voting for the final winners will run August 20 through August 27

