Mark Lowry Signs with Daywind Records

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 20, 2017 – 4:02 pm -

Hendersonville, TN –Daywind Records is pleased to announce the addition of Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Mark Lowry. In a video released on social media earlier today, Mark Lowry shared his excitement about his upcoming project, entitled What’s Not To Love, and his new partnership with the award-winning record label.

Anchored by songs co-written by Lowry, Reba Rambo-McGuire and Dony McGuire, What’s Not To Love embodies the messages of grace, compassion and the love of Christ predominately featured at Lowry’s live events. The album is in the final stages of production and is slated for an August release through Daywind Records.

To view Mark Lowry’s video announcement, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=1aaWiuQw4D0&feature=youtu.be .

