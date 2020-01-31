Mission IV introduces new sound

Written by Staff on January 31, 2020 – 12:59 pm -

Earlier this week we reported that Blake Buffin had formed the group Mission IV. Blake Buffin, formerly tenor vocalist for The Mark Trammell Quartet, is joined by Josh Worley, Bryan Potteiger, and Brian Worley in the new quartet.

“We are so excited to bring this timeless music to people everywhere and share the joy of our salvation in how we communicate these songs,” states Mission IV.

Today we release to you the new sound of Mission IV. We hope you enjoy this video.

Website: missioniv.com

Booking information: booking@missioniv.com

New album available soon on website, itunes, spotify, apple music, and more.

Shout out to j.valley productions for helping with the editing of this video.

