Nathan Kistler asks for Prayer for Washington

Hope To The Hill By Nathan Kistler for SGNScoops Magazine

In a culture where good has become bad, and bad, in turn, good, we find ourselves at a crossroads. It seems that everyday, we find ourselves facing a new battle for hearts and minds of a generation.

Washington is bent on keeping the current status in which it has lived, while the good folks who love God desire to bring America back to her knees.

It is in these moments that we as God’s people must pray. Pray for wisdom for our elected officials, and for clarity in the midst of great confusion. Pray that God would give strength for the continued work that must be done.

I just returned from Texas where I spent a few days with a member of Congress and his family. I was so encouraged by the conversation we were able to have and his desire to serve the Lord.

We need more men and ladies who love God and His Word, especially in the United States Congress. My prayer is for people of all ages to choose to stand for what is right, no matter the cost.

I remind you again, to please call your member of Congress this (year) and let them know that you are thankful for them. Tell them that you are praying for their families and for God to bless them. They need that encouragement.

As we look forward to the coming year, we are preparing the largest year of ministry to date for us. I ask that you would pray for us as we continue to fight the good fight. You can also partner with our 501c3 ministry financially if you feel so led as well.

We are your missionaries in Washington and we are honored to serve the 115th Congress.

Nathan Kistler, Hope to the Hill

