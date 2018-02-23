The Needhams announce the release of their brand Album

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 23, 2018 – 2:52 pm -

“The Needhams announce the release of their brand new recording Burden Bearer, celebrating 20 years of touring professionally in Christian music. Ten original tracks penned by sibling songwriters Dave Needham and Diane Needham Mummert represent a high water mark for the band. Bonus content includes an interview with original band members David and Eileen Needham, along with a recording from 1976. The Needhams’ album is being kicked off with a West Coast tour beginning March 1, in Oklahoma, then heading farther to Colorado, Nevada, California, and Arizona, before coming back to the East Coast. More information, scheduled tour dates, and music can be found at theneedhams.com, as well as on iTunes, and streaming on Spotify and Pandora.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related