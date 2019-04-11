New Music Video Reveals Serious Side of Comedian Tim Lovelace

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 11, 2019 – 8:20 am -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated music video from Tim Lovelace, “Composer of My Life.”

Known widely as a comedian, this song reveals the serious side of Tim. He shares, “This song actually tells the story of my own life. I’d had this song idea and title for quite a while, and I loved co-writing it with longtime friend Joel Lindsey and Producer Wayne Haun. I’m overjoyed that StowTown Records caught the vision for this recording, as well as the video. More importantly, my prayer is that this song will touch hearts and encourage people to meet the One who is composing their life.”



Producer and co-writer Wayne Haun says , “I see myself in this video. It’s very personal to me. But I think anyone who views it will somehow be swept back in time to a beautiful moment.”

Recorded by Midtown Motion Productions in Nashville, TN, “Composer of My Life” features seven-year-old Otto Cunningham, son of Jef and Erika Cunningham (Provident Distribution Retail Sales and Marketing Coordinator), who plays Tim as a boy. Otto’s dog, Shadow, also makes a cameo appearance. Tim adds, “Young Otto was so wonderful to work with. Such a sweet young man and so full of life. My relatives have all been amazed at how much he looks like me as a child.”

Living in a Coffee World. Both are distributed worldwide exclusively by Sony/Provident. You can watch the new video on Tim’s YouTube channel “Composer of My Life” is the newest single from Lovelace and is on his current CD and DVD,. Both are distributed worldwide exclusively by. You can watch the new video on Tim’s YouTube channel HERE

