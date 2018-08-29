“Old School Friday” at WPIL this Friday 8/31/18

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 29, 2018 – 9:08 am -

When working in radio, you learn about a number of things that you wouldn’t learn elsewhere on the job, including how to communicate to an unseen audience , produce finished audio, and develop an appreciation and respect for the ever-ticking clock.

When I began doing my show at WPIL, there was no Facebook Live. Technologies have changed and Facebook Live is everywhere but this coming Friday only, we are going old school and doing it the way it all started. I have a great show lined up for you and I hope you will tune in the “Old School” way.

Tune in at www.wpilfm.com.

9:00-11:00 am CST

Vonda (Strictly Southern Show)

PS…The station will be posting some “Old School” pics from WPIL, previous DJS, and people that were involved at WPIL in the past… Be sure to pay attention to the WPIL Facebook page all day Friday and join in the fun…

