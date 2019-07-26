Please Pray For Daniel Riley

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 26, 2019 – 8:07 am -

Gold City and the Riley Family request your prayers for Daniel Riley, who suffered a fall off a ladder at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. His injuries included a broken left ankle and a broken left wrist. Due to the severity of his injuries, he requires surgical repair of both joints, which is taking place today, July 26, around noon. Daniel will be recuperating at home and plans to return to the road as soon as medically possible. In the meantime, Gold City will be fulfilling all of their scheduled dates as planned. Daniel would like to thank everyone for their prayers as well as for supporting the group during his absence.

