Pray for family of Dustin and Jeff Treece

Frank Treece, father of Jeff and Dustin of Sunday Drive, passed away on April 3, 2017. Frank was married to Loretta and was father-in-law to Misty (Jeff), vocalist with Sunday Drive.

Jeff said on his facebook page: “My sweet daddy went home to Heaven last night, I’m so broken, please Pray for our family.” Later he added: “Dad had such a great sense of humor and loved to laugh all the time. He was singing this song the day before he passed.” Please go to Jeff’s facebook page to watch a video of his dad singing.

The Sunday Drive post said this: “Please keep our family in your prayers. Jeff & Dusty’s father, Frank Treece, passed away suddenly last night. He received the great reward of Heaven but will certainly be missed by many who loved him dearly. We were blessed to have him with us this weekend at Silver Dollar City

and are thankful for memories we will have forever in our hearts. Cherish every moment – thankful we took a day trip Saturday to Christ of the Ozarks to make this memory.”

SGNScoops extends sympathy and prayers to the Treece family on their loss.

For more on Sunday Drive, click here.

