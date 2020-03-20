Pray For John Hall

Pray For John HallWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on March 20, 2020 – 6:37 am -
Please Keep John Hall in your prayers he had open heart surgery for me. This past Tuesday morning. Good thing I’m tough. Ha,,,, using a long vein out of my leg an one near the heart, the head surgeon will construct the three main arteries supplying the heart. God has spread that knowledge to the surgeons willing to ask for it.
Prayers please,,,for no mistakes.
Here we are,,, still enjoying life: 75.
