Pray For John Hall

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 20, 2020 – 6:37 am -

From Facebook

Please Keep John Hall in your prayers he had open heart surgery for me. This past Tuesday morning. Good thing I’m tough. Ha,,,, using a long vein out of my leg an one near the heart, the head surgeon will construct the three main arteries supplying the heart. God has spread that knowledge to the surgeons willing to ask for it.

Prayers please,,,for no mistakes.

Here we are,,, still enjoying life: 75.

Also Keep Praying For Sandi Patty Go REHERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related