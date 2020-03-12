Pray for Neil Enloe of the Couriers

Written by Staff on March 12, 2020 – 12:25 pm -

Neil Enloe of the Couriers has been taken ill and needs prayer. Bryan Hutson, friend of Enloe’s posted the following on Facebook:

From Bryan N Yvonne Hutson:

“Neil Enloe, of The Couriers, just had a major stroke. He has a large clot in the largest blood vessel of the brain. They are flying him to Hershey, PA for emergency surgery. I just talked to his son, who is getting ready to fly there with his wife. Neil just opened his eyes and is squeezing hands. Please pray.”

The Couriers were one of Gospel music’s longest serving trios until 2019 when the eldest member, Dave Kyllonen passed away. we hope you enjoy this video of the original Couriers: Dave, Neil, and Duanne Nicholson. Please remember to keep Neil Enloe in your prayers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related