Pray for the family of Jonathan Pierce

Jonathan Pierce, former member of the Gaither Vocal Band, has passed away in his 50th year from possible complications following heart surgery. Kelly Nelon Clark posted this sad news several hours ago HERE.

Pierce was a member of the GVB prior to David Phelps. He was a member of the Imperials as well for two years. He also released several solo albums.

Please pray for the family and friends of Jonathan Pierce.

