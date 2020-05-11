Pray for the family of Jonathan Pierce

Written by Staff on May 10, 2020 – 5:13 pm -

Jonathan PierceJonathan Pierce, former member of the Gaither Vocal Band, has passed away in his 50th year from possible complications following heart surgery. Kelly Nelon Clark posted this sad news several hours ago HERE.

Jonathan PiercePierce was a member of the GVB prior to David Phelps. He was a member of the Imperials as well for two years. He also released several solo albums.

Please pray for the family and friends of Jonathan Pierce.

 


Tags: , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Pray for the family of Jonathan Pierce

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.