Prayers for Sarah

From Jeff Sneed:

We have a very special prayer request for someone that has grown dear to our heart, Ms Sarah Davison, Seth’s girlfriend. On Tuesday she will have surgery to remove a tumor and we are in fervent prayer that the surgery will go smoothly. We are sharing this with you because we know many of you have been blessed by Sarah’s friendship and touched by her music with High Road. We need your prayers! We believe in the Great Healer! There is power in unity and prayer. When God’s people band together and sincerely pray heaven pays attention and the devil has to step aside. Pray that in our weakness we will be made strong! Pray that when the devil makes an attempt to destroy our faith and overwhelm us with fear and doubt that God will surround with his power and our faith will just increase. We are asking God to give us this victory. We need you! We are depending on you to help us carry this request to the throne room of God and encircle Sarah with a hedge of protection. Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support. We love you and appreciate you!

We at SGN Scoops are praying!