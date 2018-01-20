Prayers Needed for Many Southern Gospel Artists

Written by scoopsnews on January 20, 2018 – 3:24 pm -

Latest on Tony from Wife, Tina:

The beautiful man of God in this photo whose heart beating sounds so amazing to me needs a miracle!!!!! We have so many wonderful praying family, friends and fans!!! And we are coming to you with an update that has been a huge disappointment. After having the echocardiogram the doctors said that Tony HAS to have a valve replacement. But that his heart is so worn out that it makes the mortality rate for dying on the table much higher. That if the surgery is a success, he may not regain the heart muscle that he has lost. Please!!!! We desire your prayers!!!!! Somebody needs to reach the Throne of God for him!!!! Please ask everyone you know to pray and fast. We know that our God is more than able!!!! And we know that he hears the cries of His children!!!! Please Cry out for me on his behalf!!!!! We love and appreciate each of you and we will never forget the love you have shown us!!

Latest on Mike Watson from Group Exodus:

Mike Watson, one of the founding members of Exodus, from Gadsden, Al had a follow-up visit this week with his doctors about his previous Cancer. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we tell you the Cancer has returned and the diagnosis is incurable.

There will be no Chemo or Radiation treatments.

Mike chooses to spend his days with family, friends, attending his home Church and attending sings with the gospel group God Placed him in some 6 years ago.



Message from Mike:

Though we may not always understand God’s will, we know that Gods will and timing are perfect.

Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Though this is a very trying time for myself and my family, our faith has NOT Weakened

Nor wavered FOR GOD IS IN CONTROL. Please Pray! LaDonna’s Mom is being rushed to the hospital. She had a heart attack today.

Latest From Yvonne: (The Dodrill Family)

Please Pray for My Mom. We need a Miracle!

Will you please join us in prayer for these great folks? We at SGN Scoops are praying. God is still on the throne and still in the miracle making business.

James 5:15

And The Prayer of Faith Shall Save The Sick…..

