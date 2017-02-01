Prayers for Shellem Cline and Family Requested

Prayers for Shellem Cline and Family RequestedWritten by Staff on February 1, 2017 – 11:45 am -
Award winning Christian artist Shellem Cline is asking for prayers after his 16 month old daughter, Ella, was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
Ella has been admitted to the hospital with a high fever and respiratory issues.
Currently, Ella is stable and resting, but Shellem and his wife Lacy request your continued prayers as they face this trying time.
Cline will continue to provide updates on his Facebook page and website as Ella progresses.
Tags: gospel music, Prayer, SHELLEM CLINE
