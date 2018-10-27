Rob Patz celebrates 7 years for Creekside

Written by Staff on October 26, 2018 – 7:35 pm -

Welcome to the October 2018 Publishers Point by Rob Patz

As I sit down to write this, we have just closed the National Quartet Convention for another year. It was awesome. Thanks to everybody who worked so hard to put together a fantastic event.

Now we look forward to Creekside 2018 and all that it has in store. I’m excited about this year for many reasons. One, I get a chance to introduce you to the people who read our magazine, some of my new friends who are going to be there this year to sing, plus reacquaint you with some old friends who have been with us since the start.

As I was writing this, I begin to think of what all went into the planning process of the first year of Creekside; how underprepared I really was and how awesome God was to step in and bring people of value from day one who would help with everything from seating the people to arranging the midnight prayer time.



So today, I want to share with you my heart. I want to tell you a little bit about what I hope you experience this year when you come and visit us for Creekside 2018.

I want you to experience the friendships that are cultivated during this time. You’re going to get the opportunity to meet new artists and new fans; people that you may never have heard of before. My prayer is that the time you leave this week they will be like old friends.

I hope you enjoy the experience of listening to new music and hearing new speakers. I hope above all that during the time we’re together for four and a half days, that we point you in the direction of Christ. We can spend an entire year planning an event, but that event will fall short if we don’t point you to Christ and a personal relationship with him.



During the next few weeks, you will see items on social media about everything that we are doing as we prepare. In my head, I began counting down the days several months ago. I’m ready to see what God has in store. I believe there is going to be a move of God this year. I’m excited about C.T. Townsend being with us and preaching in a way that only he can, stirring the souls of all listeners.

If you told me seven years ago that I would still be planning this event and that it would’ve grown to the size that it is now, where it takes a crew of people months on end to organize, I could not have imagined it. But here we are in countdown mode, getting ready to see everyone we love and excited to meet new people.

A couple of years ago we realized that at Creekside, “we are family,” and that became our slogan. I truly begin to embrace it because at the end of the day, family is so important to what we’re doing.

So come join us for Creekside 2018. We want to fill the Smoky Mountain Convention Center with praise and prayer over four days. Join me this year and become part of our family.

Until next month, this is the Publisher’s Point.

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in October 2018.

Read the latest online edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related