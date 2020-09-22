September 2020 SGN Scoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 22, 2020 – 12:49 pm -

We are pleased to present to you the September 2020 issue of SGN Scoops Magazine. We hope that you will find this month’s feature stories as inspiring as we have. More than anything, we hope that you find encouragement from something you read in these pages. Life is full of challenges – of twists and turns we don’t necessarily expect – but through it all God is still there and in control.

With a cover story on The LeFevre Quartet entitled, “A Legacy of Hope” and so many great features on rising artists like The Sound and Endless Highway, the resurgence of Jackson Heights, and familiar favorites such as Daryl Mosely and The Greesons, we hope that you will take the time to dive into this issue and allow these stories of God’s faithfulness feed your soul.

Don’t miss the SGNScoops music charts, DJ Spotlight, and Publisher’s Point. All this and more await your perusal. Special thanks as always to our wonderful writers, creative team, and editorial staff. We put a lot of time and effort into each issue to ensure that all of our readers will be entertained and educated about our corner of Christian music.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about anything you have read, please email me at editor@sgnscoops.com

