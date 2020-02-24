SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #15 -COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #15 -COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 4:19 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#15
Have You Anything To Tell- The Phillips Family
The Phillips Family consists of three brothers and a sister from Gaffney, South Carolina. They travel all over the country and sing Southern Gospel music.
The Phillips Family’s current single, Have You Anything To Tell is #15 on the March 2020 Top New Releases.
