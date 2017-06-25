SGNScoops editor asks: Are you striving for excellence?

Written by Staff on June 25, 2017 – 3:21 pm -

Editor’s Last Word for June 2017 by Lorraine Walker [expanded version]

Thanks to you all for checking out the June issue of SGNScoops Magazine. Three years ago this month, I began my full duties as editor, not comprehending the breadth and scope of what it means to work in this capacity. As I have made my way through the labyrinth of SGNScoops, I have come to realize even more the heart of this organization.

I have written for Rob Patz and the SGMRadio and SGNScoops web sites since 2004 and this magazine since 2009. However, it wasn’t until I gingerly took on the reigns of SGNScoops Magazine as editor in June 2014, that I really began to interact with all of the writers, contributors, behind-the-scenes and creative/design people that work together to make every issue the best that it can be.

We strive for excellence. Whether we always reach it is debatable, but we are always reaching for the next rung on the ladder. The reason we do that is because we believe we are really working for the King of Kings. Therefore, we must give our very best. We also trust that you – our readers – will enjoy and be edified by our efforts. In your every day work, do you strive for excellence simply because the Almighty God wants your very best?

God doesn’t expect perfection…He just wants you to strive to reach the mark. Just like my sign under my picture, “Love Everyone, Always,” doesn’t mean you always will just because God told you to love your neighbor as yourself. He just wants you to try. You don’t need to be a doormat, just as you wouldn’t expect to walk over others. Give yourself to God and then to others. In His strength, try to live as He lived and do your utmost for Him.

Our cover artist this month also works hard to give its very best. The Collingsworth Family is known for its excellence vocally and with its musicianship. Erin Stevens brings us a close look at what makes the family thrive. Craig Harris shows us how their family relationships reflect their faith in a good father. Respect, love and compassion as shown by our Heavenly Father will draw a family closer. We hope you enjoyed all of the features that emphasized the Father’s Day theme sprinkled throughout this issue.

I’m so glad that I still have my father and that we as a family will be able to gather and celebrate him on Father’s Day. I also have a close relationship with my Heavenly Father, and I know He is good. Is that something that you perhaps haven’t come to understand in your life? That the almighty God would give His dear child just so you could have a relationship with Him, proves how good He is. He wants to give you every good and perfect gift. I pray you would draw near to Him today.

Thank you to all of you that have written to share your gifts and talents given to you by our Father. If you have an interest in becoming a part of SGNScoops, drop me a line at lorraine@sgnscoops.com.

