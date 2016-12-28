Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 28, 2016 – 10:05 am -

The Spencers Reuniting For One Night

For the first time in many years one of America’s favorite gospel groups “The Spencers” are reuniting for one special night on Friday, December 30th at the First Church of God in Shelby, Ohio. The group has had some of gospel music’s top charting songs “Coming Soon”, “It’ll Be Worth It After All”, “Let’s Meet By the River” and “In My Robe of White”, just to name a few. The Spencers will also be joined by one of gospel music’s favorite quartets GloryWay Quartet.

